Cheetahs will now be monitored for 24 hours in Kuno National Park, Shivraj government decided for this reason

After the death of cheetahs in Kuno National Park in recent days, now the administration has been alerted. The administration is increasing the monitoring of cheetahs. Along with this, the security of the cheetahs living there will also be increased. According to media reports, now cheetahs will be monitored round the clock. It is being told that for this the number of employees in Kuno National Park will also be increased. Significantly, two more cubs of Jwala Cheetah, one of the cheetahs brought from Namibia, had died in the past.

Cheetahs will be monitored for 24 hoursThe way cheetahs have died in Kuno National Park in recent times, the concern of the Forest Department has increased. After which now the forest department is taking special precautions regarding cheetahs. Now a team of four teams will monitor cheetahs round the clock in Kuno. Let me tell you, on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday, on September 17, 8 cheetahs brought from Namibia were released to Kuno. After this, on February 18, 12 more cheetahs were brought to Kuno from South Africa.

Three adult cheetahs including cubs died in China in eight monthsSignificantly, in the last 8 months, 6 cheetahs have died in Kuno National Park. The dead cheetahs include 3 adult cheetahs and three cubs. Let us tell you that these cheetahs were brought to Kuno eight months ago. Significantly, under Project Cheetah, 8 African cheetahs were brought to India from Namibia. At the same time, many experts say that cheetahs are dying due to less space in Kuno.

Daksha Cheetah died in a mutual fightLet me tell you, last month in May, the female cheetah Daksha brought from South Africa had died in Kuno National Park. Daksha was the third adult uncle who died in Kuno. Although Daksha Cheetah did not die of any disease. It has been told that he died after getting injured in a mutual fight. Whereas, earlier two cheetahs Sasha and Uday had died due to illness. Let me tell you, in September 2022, cheetahs named Sasha and Uday were brought to KNP from Namibia and South Africa in different batches.