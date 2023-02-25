Chelsea manager Graham Potter: Family received death threats

The head coach of the British club “Chelsea” Graham Potter in an interview with reporters made a loud statement. he noted that his family received death threats for a long time due to the fact that the football club received poor records. This season, the team entered the top four clubs in the Premier League.

Potter noted that unknown persons sent him emails wishing him and his relatives dead. The man was worried about this and could not control himself. He believes that as his career grew, he was increasingly pressured from outside.

difficulties, but the coach still managed to succeed with the team. At the same time, he does not like insults, but is very dependent on the opinions of others.