PSG striker Neymar could move to Chelsea. The clubs have already entered into negotiations. This was reported on February 15 by the French newspaper Le Parisien.

On February 14, Chelsea owner Todd Boley met PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Paris to discuss, among other things, the possibility of a transfer for Neymar in the summer of 2023.

The 31-year-old striker has played 28 games this season, chalking up 17 goals and 16 assists. Neymar’s contract with PSG runs until the summer of 2025.

Forfard has been with PSG since 2017. Before that, he played for Barcelona and Santos.

Earlier, on January 31, world football champion Enzo Fernandez from Benfica moved to Chelsea. The London club signed a £106.8m (€121m) deal, a record deal for England. Before that, the most expensive transfer was Jack Grealish’s transfer from Aston Villa to Manchester City for £100m (€117.5m).

Among all the most expensive players in history, Fernandez took sixth place. The largest deal is the transfer of the Brazilian Neymar from Barcelona to PSG for €222 million.

