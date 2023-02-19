Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said on February 18 that the state corporation is increasing the volume of serial production of the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

“He (Kinzhal. – Ed.) has been on the stream for a long time. It’s just that initially we didn’t need such a quantity as now, so we are now increasing (production volume. – Ed.), ”He said on the air of the TV channel “Star Plus”.

Earlier, on January 9, columnist Louis Mazzanti wrote that Russia’s Kinzhal hypersonic missiles are “real horror” for the United States. According to her, they can bypass all existing anti-missile and air defense systems (ABM, air defense).

On December 22, military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia about the technical characteristics of the Kinzhal. According to him, it combines the advantages of a high-speed fighter and a rocket. The speed of the “Dagger” is 10 times the speed of sound. This makes the missile unreachable for any interception systems currently in place in Ukraine, Shurygin added.

Also, the head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, said that Russian troops, as part of a special military operation, hit more than 1.3 thousand critical facilities in Ukraine, which seriously reduced the combat potential of Ukrainian troops.

According to him, the Kinzhal missiles were used for the first time in combat conditions during a special operation. They showed their high efficiency, being invulnerable to Ukrainian air defense.

Air-based Kinzhal missiles are the latest type of strategic weapons. They can maneuver on the trajectory while performing the mission, and therefore their interception is considered virtually impossible. According to official data, the speed of a flying rocket is capable of reaching Mach 10.