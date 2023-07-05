Cheshire Home Road land case: Bhargava, close to Prem Prakash, gave only 25 lakhs to Rajesh instead of 1.87 crores

Puneet Bhargava, close to Prem Prakash, has mentioned in the sale deed that he bought the Cheshire Home Road land for Rs 1.87 crore. But, in the investigation only proof was found that Rs 25 lakh was given to Rajesh Rai by Puneet Bhargava. After buying the land from Rajesh Rai, Puneet Bhargava sold the land to another suspect, Vishnu Agarwal, with the help of two sale deeds. The ED gave this information to the PMLA court in connection with the forgery in the purchase and sale of Cheshire Home Road land.

ED told the court that Rajesh Rai, who was made the owner of the land by forgery, gave power of attorney to Bharat Prasad and Imtiaz. Later, through both of them, Rajesh Rai sold this land to Puneet Bhargava for Rs 1.87 crore. Investigation found that Puneet Bhargava transferred only Rs 25 lakh from the Bank of Baroda account number-52580200000085 of a company named Shiva Fabcon to Rajesh Rai’s SBI account number-31180122501.

The fake payment of the remaining Rs 1.53 crore was claimed in the sale deed. After receiving the money, Rajesh Rai transferred Rs 18 lakh in three installments to the account of Green Traders. Transferred eight lakh rupees each from Rajesh on 15-16 February 2021 and two lakh rupees on 24 February 2021. The company named Green Traders belongs to Saddam, a member of the fraud gang. Apart from this, Rajesh Rai made a cash withdrawal of three lakh each on 17 and 19 February 2021 and Rs 1.1 lakh on 24 February.

Kolkata team confirms 39 sale deeds to be fake



Mentioning the purchase and sale of land by falsifying documents on behalf of ED told the court that a four-member investigation team constituted by the registrar of Kolkata has confirmed 39 sale deeds to be fake. This includes Sale Deed No-1219 of the year 1941, Sale Deed No-184 of the year 1948. Rajesh Rai is involved in both these deeds. Apart from this, Bharat Prasad is involved in the gift deed number-4403 of the year 1974. Five plots are included in this gift deed, in which forgery has been done.