Chetan Sharma can become Team India’s selector again, BCCI asks for applications by June 30

Former chairman of the selection committee of the Indian cricket team Chetan Sharma Can once again become the selector of Team India. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the post of Selector. The last date to apply is June 30. This new member will be part of the panel that will select the team for Ireland. Chetan Sharma had resigned from his post recently after a sting operation controversy.

The former selection committee was sacked

The eligibility for the applicant is the same as before. Primarily, the applicant should have retired from International Cricket five years ago, having played at least seven Tests or 10 ODIs or at least 30 first-class matches. The entire selection committee headed by Chetan Sharma was sacked when Team India was out of the T20 World Cup last year.

BCCI invites applications for Indian cricket team selector, can apply till June 30

The new selection committee was formed in December 2022

The BCCI formed a new selection committee in December 2022, in which Chetan Sharma was again made the chairman. After this, a video of Chetan’s sting operation went viral this year, in which he was seen making strange allegations against the team members. Then the BCCI took Chetan’s resignation because most of the team members did not want to talk to him. One post is vacant after the resignation of Chetan.

Virender Sehwag also has eligibility

A BCCI official told the news agency PTI on condition of anonymity that technically Chetan Sharma can apply again. He had resigned, so nothing can be said on whether he will apply or not. The officer also informed that no rule can stop Chetan from applying again. A big name of Virender Sehwag is also coming from North region, who is eligible to apply. But he currently does analysis work on various forums.