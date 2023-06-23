Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah lashed out at CM Baghel, accused of corruption, counted achievements of Modi government

Chhattisgarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the central government led by PM Narendra Modi in Chhattisgarh. He said that in nine years, except a few areas of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, left wing extremism has been brought under control in the entire country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a rally at Pandit Ravi Shankar Stadium in Durg city of Chhattisgarh, the country is developing rapidly under the leadership of PM Modi. The importance of India has increased a lot in the countries of the world.

targeted the state governmentIn his speech, Amit Shah strongly attacked the Baghel government of the state. He said that the state government has failed on all fronts. Amit Shah said that the countdown for the Bhupesh Baghel-led rule has begun. Shah appealed to the people to throw out the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state, while urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to power for the third consecutive term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

UPA government accused of scamUnion Home Minister Amit Shah also fiercely attacked the former UPA regime during this period. He also targeted the former Congress-led UPA regime for corruption, saying that a scam of Rs 12 lakh crore had taken place at the Center during the Manmohan Singh government. At the same time, he said that the current government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working in a transparent manner, not a single corruption can be accused of it. Let me tell you, the Chhattisgarh assembly elections are going to be held at the end of this year. This is Amit Shah’s third visit to Chhattisgarh in the election year.

During his visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the Congress government of the state. Accusing the Baghel government of increasing crime and corruption, Shah said that the Baghel government was accused of liquor scam of Rs 2000 crore, coal transport scam of Rs 500 crore, Gauthan scam of Rs 1300 crore, Public Service Commission scam, There are allegations of several scams including the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) scam. He asked the people whether you want to re-elect this corruption-ridden government. Amit Shah also called the Baghel government a government that broke promises.