Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the death of BJP workers, announced 4-4 lakh compensation

Three BJP workers were killed when a bus going to attend PM Modi’s meeting in Raipur, Chhattisgarh met with an accident at Vilaspur. Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh immediately after death Bhupesh Baghel announced compensation for both the dead. Sharing on his Twitter wall, CM Bhupesh Baghel wrote, ‘I announce an aid amount of Rs 4-4 lakh to the family members of the deceased in the accident of the bus coming to attend the meeting of the Honorable Prime Minister, the administration has been asked to provide adequate relief to the injured. Treatment instructions are given. We all stand with their families in this difficult time.

Workers were going to attend PM Modi’s meeting

Let us tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Friday and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of ten projects worth about Rs 7,600 crore. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to the Congress-ruled state in his second term. In which three BJP workers who came out to participate died in a road accident and six others were injured.

Bus carrying 40 BJP workers met with an accident

According to officials, the police have received information that 40 people were going from Ambikapur area to Raipur in a bus to attend Prime Minister Modi’s programme. He said that when the bus reached near Beltara village at 5 am on Friday, it rammed into a roadside Hiva, killing three people on board and injuring six others. According to officials, after getting information about the incident, a police team was sent to the spot and the dead bodies and the injured were taken to the hospital. He told that the condition of two of the injured is critical, who have been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced compensation

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed grief over the incident and has announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. Baghel tweeted, “I am saddened by the loss of lives in the bus accident of three people who were coming to attend the meeting of the Honorable Prime Minister. I announce an aid amount of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased, have given instructions to the administration for proper treatment of the injured. We all stand with his family in this difficult time. ,

