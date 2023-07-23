Chhattisgarh Election 2023: If Congress wins, then who will become the Chief Minister, Deputy CM TS Singhdev gave this answer

Chhattisgarh’s Deputy Chief Minister TS Singhdev has said that if the Congress party wins again in the state and forms the government, then the race for the Chief Minister will Bhupesh Baghel Will be in the forefront. At the same time, he expressed hope that the Congress is going to get a resounding mandate in the assembly. That means the Congress government is going to be formed again in the state. However, he also said that the Chhattisgarh assembly elections to be held this year (Chhattisgarh Chunav 2023) will be fought under the ‘collective leadership’ of Bhupesh Baghel.

Why should the captain be changed after winning the election?

In an interview, Mr. Singhdeo clearly said that if the current Chief Minister is not removed, it clearly means that the party has faith in that person. He further said that if a person has the ability to make the team (party) win the elections, then why should the ‘captain’ be changed after the victory. He predicted that the 90-member Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Congress is likely to get a resounding mandate once again. Let us tell you that the assembly elections in the state are proposed at the end of this year.

TS Singhdeo, Deputy Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh There was really no bitterness or animosity. Both of us were working together. There was an issue of sharing (Chief Minister’s post) for the tenure of two and a half years and I think it was affecting us as well as everyone associated with both of us. Now that time has passed. Even when those matters were being discussed, we were performing to the best of our ability.

Congress is expected to win 60 to 75 seats.

Senior Congress leader TS Singhdev said that some people predict that our party will win more than 75 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. But, my estimate is that we will get between 60 to 75 seats. In the 2018 Chhattisgarh assembly elections, the Congress had won 68 seats. When asked whether the tension between Baghel and him (Singhdev) had ended after he was made deputy chief minister last month, Singhdev said there was no bitterness between us.

What did Singhdev say on the issue of bitterness with Bhupesh Baghel

TS Singhdev, Deputy Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh We have these official protocols. That’s why the Chief Minister had given me the place after him. He is ‘number one’ and I am ‘number 2’ and Tamradhwaj Sahu ji is ‘number 3’. I am still ‘number 2’ with an additional designation. I am the Deputy Chief Minister, so I am sure most people would be seeing this as a promotion.

Not being made CM is not a betrayal, a decision

When TS Singhdeo was asked if he felt a sense of ‘betrayal’ for not getting a two-and-a-half-year term as chief minister, the veteran Congress leader said, ‘I don’t see it as a betrayal. I see it as a decision, which the high command takes, it is their decision. Singhdeo said, ‘It is not a betrayal, because it is the decision of the high command and we follow it.’

I’m number two in the cabinet as per protocol

I am grateful to the party high command and Bhupesh Bhai: TS Singhdev

Singhdeo said, ‘…now I am the minister who has also been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister. I am very grateful to the party high command and Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhai. When asked whether all the issues between the two of you are a thing of the past and the party is united in Chhattisgarh, Singhdeo claimed that the party leaders were united earlier as well.

It was difficult to answer the media or colleagues

TS Singhdeo said, ‘This issue (of Baghel-Singhdeo taking turns as Chief Minister for two-and-a-half years) was repeatedly coming up in the press, so there was definitely tension. It was difficult for Bhupesh Bhai to answer all the time. It was very difficult for me too to try to answer the media or our colleagues in this regard.

The dignity of closed door discussions should be maintained

When the Deputy Chief Minister was asked whether he was actually promised a two-and-a-half-year term as Chief Minister, TS Singhdeo said that there are many such discussions which take place behind closed doors. Singhdeo said, ‘The party high command never said anything about this two-and-a-half year (tenure), so I am not in a position to comment. The dignity of discussions held behind closed doors should be maintained.

Central leadership took this decision on June 28

When Singhdeo was asked whether the assembly elections would be fought under ‘collective leadership’, he said that on June 28, when the state leaders met top Congress leaders, it was decided that the elections would be fought under ‘collective leadership’. It will be headed by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Singhdeo said, ‘Apparently if we win in this situation, then he (Baghel) will be on the number one list among the names that will be considered for the chief minister’s post.’

