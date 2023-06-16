Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Policemen formed party in Chhattisgarh, announced to contest elections on 90 seats

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Chhattisgarh assembly elections will be very special this time. Because the policemen are also coming to the fray in the assembly elections to be held this time. In fact, police constable Ujjwal Diwan, who has led several protests in Chhattisgarh regarding the demands of the families of policemen, has formed a political party. Now this party has decided to contest all the 90 seats in the state in the upcoming assembly elections.

Many people are joining the party

Ujjwal Diwan, posted as constable in Dhamtari district, has decided to form a political party and enter the election field. He said that suspended, expelled and retired policemen have joined his political party. Apart from this, he said that after leaving the job, many other policemen will also join his team.

The aim of the party is to provide justice to every victim.Ujjwal Dewan says that many problems were coming in the way of registration in forming a new party. After which he has decided to take over the already registered party Azad Janata Party. Not only this, he has also claimed that the Azad Janata Party has the support of more than 30 employee organizations of the state. On the other hand, Diwan said that he had tendered his resignation in 2021 itself but till now the Superintendent of Police has not accepted it.

Dewan has told that since the year 2018, he has been fighting for the welfare of the policemen and their families. He said that many cases have been registered against him. He has to go to jail. Diwan said that he has little faith in political parties now. In such a situation, we have decided to form our own party, and now we will contest elections on all the assembly seats in the state.

Party will contest on 90 assembly seatsUjjwal Dewan has said that under the banner of Azad Janata Party, the policemen are preparing to contest elections on all 90 assembly seats in the state. He claimed that along with doctors and lawyers, many more people have also joined the party. Dewan said that suspended police constable Sanjeev Mishra has been made the state spokesperson of the party. Mishra told that he had applied for the registration of a new party, but there was some objection to its name. In such a situation, he decided to take over the AJP.