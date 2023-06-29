Chhattisgarh Election: The distance has disappeared! What did CM Bhupesh Baghel say after TS Singh Dev became Deputy Chief Minister?

Assembly elections are going to be held in Chhattisgarh this year, before that the Congress is running in all the five divisions of the state. In this sequence, TS Singh Deo has been made the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. The reaction of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has come to the fore on this decision of the Congress. Congratulating TS Singh Deo, he has described him as a senior partner.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that congratulations to TS Singh Dev ji on becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of the state and he is our senior partner. The decision taken by the High Command will further strengthen the Congress. In the meeting (meeting of Chhattisgarh Congress leaders) held yesterday, Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge gave instructions regarding the upcoming elections that we all have to walk together, strengthen the booths and take our achievements to the masses.

Better late than never: T.S. Singh Dev

State CM Baghel said that we will fight unitedly in the entire state with new energy and like we formed the government last time, this time also the Congress government will be formed in the state. It is noteworthy that senior Congress leader T.S. After being appointed the first Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Singh Deo said that he had never talked about the formula for the post of Chief Minister for two and a half years. He claimed that it was a creation of the media. Talking to the media after reaching Raipur airport from Delhi, Singh Deo thanked the party for appointing him to this post. Also said that better late than never…

Congress victory in 2018

It should be noted that in 2018, Congress came to power in Chhattisgarh after fifteen years of exile. Since then, Congress leader Singh Deo and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have been at loggerheads in the battle for power. In Chhattisgarh, Singh Deo is said to be an opponent of Chief Minister Baghel, but these days efforts are being made by the party to improve the relationship between the two leaders. Singh Deo, a scion of the erstwhile Surguja royal family, is currently handling the portfolios of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Twenty Point Implementation and Commercial Tax (GST).

#WATCH , Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "I congratulate TS Singh Deo (on being appointed Dy CM). Congress Party will be strengthened following this decision of the party's high command. In the meeting yesterday, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have given…

TS Singhdev’s tweet

Congress leader TS Singhdeo on Thursday tweeted, “Heartfelt thanks to Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Smt. Sonia Gandhi for giving me the opportunity to serve the state as Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh… Rahul for the continued faith in me.” I also want to thank Gandhi.

Congress President Shri Mallikarjuna for giving me the opportunity to serve the state as Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh @kharge Heartfelt thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Sonia Gandhi. For the continued faith in me Mr. @RahulGandhi I would also like to thank ji. I would like to request the people of Chhattisgarh…

I am deeply grateful to the people of Chhattisgarh for the love, trust and encouragement they have shown me to continue working for the highest good of the state. Along with Honorable Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and all allies of the Congress Party, we are committed to take Chhattisgarh to new heights of progress and development.