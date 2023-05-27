Chhattisgarh: Encounter between security forces and Naxalites, a woman Maoist injured

of South Chhattisgarh kanker In an encounter with a joint team of district police and Border Security Force (BSF) in the district on Friday night, a Mahila Mandal Samiti member of the CPI (Maoist) received bullet injuries. A BSF jawan has also suffered minor injuries in the encounter.

event of friday night

The incident took place around 9 pm on Friday night when BSF jawans and a battalion of district police left for an area domination exercise from BSF camp in Mendara village under the jurisdiction of Pratappur police station towards Markachuva village.

Injured female Naxalite was caught

During the operation, an encounter took place near Upanjur village, about 10 km north-east of the police station. In the encounter, the woman, identified as Fagni Pediyami, received a bullet injury on her thigh. He has been taken to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. Pediyami’s age is around 25-30 years and she had joined the Maoist organization six years ago.

one lakh reward on pediamee

Pediyami is a divisional committee member of the CPI (Maoist) Rajnandgaon-Kanker border division. There was a reward of one lakh rupees on his arrest. Identified as Vinod Madanwada, her husband is a Local Operation Squad (LOS) commander. BSF Jawan Vikas Singh has minor shrapnel injuries and is said to be out of danger

IED, rifle many weapons recovered

Police recovered six pressure cooker IEDs, one rifle, seven rifle bullets, 44 bullets, medicines, one torch, one solar plate, wires, seven remote controls, one small battery, pamphlets, Naxalite literature and Naxalite uniform during the encounter. .

NIA arrested Jharkhand’s most wanted Naxalite PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope, reached Ranchi under tight security