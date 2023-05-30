Chhattisgarh: Food Inspector fined 53,000 thousand for shedding 40 lakh liters of water to find mobile

Raipur : The Water Resources Department has imposed a fine of Rs 53,092 on the official accused of pumping out 41 lakh liters of water after the mobile was lost in the outer part of the dam in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district. Officials of Kanker district said that Food Inspector Rajesh Vishwas had wasted a huge amount of water after his mobile fell on the outskirts of Paralkot reservoir located in Pakhanjoor area of ​​the district. As a result, the district administration suspended Rajesh Vishwas.

Water Resources Department wrote a letter to the Food Inspector

In a letter written to Food Inspector Rajesh Vishwas, the Water Resources Department has said that without the permission of the competent authority, he had pumped out a large amount of water through a diesel pump, which is illegal and comes under the category of punishment under the Chhattisgarh Irrigation Act. According to the letter, Rajesh Vishwas wasted 4104 cubic meters (41 lakh liters) of water for his personal gains. For this he has been asked to pay Rs 43,092 at the rate of Rs 10.50 per cubic metre. It has been said that a fine of Rs 10,000 has been imposed for drawing water without permission. In the letter, Vishwas has been asked to pay a total of Rs 53,092 to the department within 10 days.

mobile fell in water while taking selfie

An official of the district administration said that on May 21, Vishwas had gone for a walk in the reservoir with his friends, when his mobile phone fell into the water while taking a selfie. He told that Rajesh Vishwas had allegedly installed a diesel pump to empty the water from the dam till May 25 with the help of villagers to recover the mobile. After the matter came to light the next day, Kanker District Magistrate Priyanka Shukla sought a report in this regard, following which the officer was suspended.

Show cause notice issued to SDO

The District Magistrate has also issued a show-cause notice to Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Water Resources Department, RC Dhivar, for allegedly giving oral permission to draw water from the dam. The District Magistrate had also written a letter to the Secretary of the Water Resources Department demanding action against SDO Dhivar.