Chhattisgarh: Home Minister Amit Shah visits Raipur before PM Modi, will hold meeting with officials

Union Home Minister Boundless Shah will reach Raipur this evening. He will reach Swami Vivekananda Airport at 6.30 pm where preparations are on for his grand reception. After which he will leave for Kushabhau Thackeray campus.

Amit Shah will hold a meeting of office bearers

Shah will hold a meeting of BJP leaders and office bearers till 10 pm. In this, along with discussing the outline of PM Modi’s program, the strategy for the assembly elections 2023 can also be discussed. After this, he will rest the night in the BJP office itself. The next day he will leave for Delhi from Raipur at 10:45 am.

PM Modi’s meeting on July 7

Let us tell you that BJP’s preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chhattisgarh are going on fast. PM Modi’s meeting will be held on July 7 at the Science College Ground in Raipur. BJP’s state in-charge Om Mathur has reached Raipur on Tuesday (July 24) to see its preparations. During this, regarding the visit of central leaders to Raipur airport, Om Mathur said that the election phase has started, programs are being done till the booth level. Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Prime Minister will be visiting continuously. On the other hand, on the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Om Mathur said that it is a routine programme. Organizationally coming on tour.

Congress raised questions

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singhdev has given a big statement on the visit of central leaders. Singhdev said in Raipur on Tuesday that BJP leaders are engaged in election campaign by misusing the government platform. What is immoral is unfair. BJP people were not seen for 4 and a half years, now they are coming among the public. Would like to express my faith in people. But it won’t make much difference.

