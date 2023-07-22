Chhattisgarh: IAS Ranu Sahu on ED remand for three days

Raipur, 22 July (Hindustan Times). Chhattisgarh’s IAS officer Ranu Sahu will be on the remand of the Central Enforcement Directorate (ED) for three days. In the Coal case, IAS Ranu Sahu was arrested on Saturday morning and presented in the court of Special Judge Ajay Singh Rajput. The Central Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought a remand of 14 days but the court granted a remand of 3 days. The ED has arrested in the Cole case. He will be produced in the court again on July 25.

IAS officer Ranu Sahu is accused of corruption ranging from coal transportation to DMF and public food distribution (PDS). Ranu Sahu is the second IAS officer from Chhattisgarh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. Earlier, IAS Sameer Vishnoi has been arrested and is currently lodged in the Central Jail of Raipur in the coal scam case.

It is noteworthy that till late night of Friday 21 July, the Central Enforcement Directorate (ED) team raided the official residence of IAS officer Ranu Sahu in Devendra Nagar, Raipur. According to the important evidence found in this, Ranu Sahu was involved in the manipulation of crores of rupees, at present the investigation of the case is going on.