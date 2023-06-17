Chhattisgarh: Naxalite reached to buy tractor with a bag full of 2000 notes, know what happened then?

With the intention of spending the money of Naxalites Chhattisgarh Police has arrested an associate of Naxalites who had come to buy tractors in Naxal-affected Bijapur district. The arrested person was trying to buy a tractor with Rs 2,000 notes. The police recovered Rs 10 lakh in the form of Rs 2,000 notes from him, which was taken in a bag and reached the showroom of the accused tractor.

Informer informed the police

Giving information about the incident, the police said that information was received from an informer that the Gangalur Area Committee has sent some people of Gangalur area to the show room to buy a tractor to exchange notes worth Rs 2,000. were to be used by the Maoists. After which the police raided all the tractor showrooms in Bijapur. During this, a man started running away after seeing the police in John Deere’s showroom, which was finally caught by the police.

10 lakh in the form of 2 thousand notes and Maoist leaflets recovered

He told that when the suspect was interrogated, he told his name as Dinesh Tati. According to the police, Tati told that he is associated with an NGO and when his bag was searched, Rs 10 lakh filled with Rs 2,000 notes and Maoist pamphlets were recovered from it.

Police is keeping an eye on other such activities

Police officials told that on being asked about these rupees, Tati told that he was given six lakh rupees by Munna Hemla, President of Palnar Janatana Sarkar. According to the police, it was revealed in the investigation that this money was given to Munna Hemla by Dinesh Modiyam, in-charge of the Gangalur Area Committee. On the other hand, two lakh rupees were given by Naxalite Shanti Punem of Gangalur Area Committee and two lakh rupees by Gangalur Area Militia Command-in-Chief Pandru Potam. Since Rs 2,000 notes were out of circulation, there was a plan to spend the levy collection amount by buying a tractor. He told that the police have arrested Tati and such activities are being monitored in the area.

