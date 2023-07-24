Chhattisgarh: Tribal organization called bandh against Manipur incident, shops did not open in Bastar division

The whole country is in anger after the video of two tribal women being paraded naked after being gang-raped in Manipur went viral for several months. In Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division also, people expressed their anger on Monday. In protest against the heinous treatment meted out to the woman from Manipur, the tribal organization had called a bandh in Bastar division.

Bandh was completely peaceful, shops remained closed

Those calling the bandh said that the ‘Bastar bandh’ was called by ‘Sarva Adivasi Samaj’ in Chhattisgarh to protest against the alleged incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur. During the bandh, business establishments remained closed till noon in most of the cities of the division. Police officials of the area said that the Bastar bandh remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported in the area.

There are seven districts in Bastar division

The tribal-dominated Bastar division of Chhattisgarh’s southern region includes seven districts, namely Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma. Prakash Thakur, president of the Bastar division of Sarv Adivasi Samaj, termed the bandh successful and said that all sections of the society registered a strong protest against the barbaric incident with tribal women in Manipur and kept their business establishments closed.

The incident in Manipur was told as an insult to the tribal community

Thakur told that the bandh was called by the Bastar division unit of Sarv Adivasi Samaj. He said that the horrific incident of making tribal women parade naked is an insult to the community and has brought shame to the entire nation. The Bastar Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jagdalpur, supported the bandh, due to which business establishments and shops in Jagdalpur city remained completely closed till 2 pm.

Two women paraded naked in Manipur

Business establishments remained closed in support of the bandh in the headquarters and cities of other districts of the division. Essential services like schools, hospitals, medical stores and ambulances in the area were kept out of the bandh. Transport service in the area was also unaffected. Let us tell you that in the month of May, two tribal women were allegedly first gang-raped in Manipur and later paraded naked in public. During this also he was molested.

soldier’s wife is a victim

It is being told that one of the two women who were abused was the wife of an Indian Army soldier. That soldier had fought the Pakistani army in the Kargil war to protect his country. The treatment meted out to this soldier’s wife in his own country has put the whole country to shame. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself said that the country has to face embarrassment in the world due to such incidents. He had said that his mind is sad. His mind is full of anger.

Protest is happening from Parliament to the road

Please tell that this incident of Manipur and the continuous violence there is being opposed from Parliament to the road. The monsoon session of the Parliament is going on and the opposition parties have stalled both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Opposition parties are demanding from the Prime Minister that he should come to the Parliament and give a statement on the incident in Manipur. Until the PM gives a statement in Parliament, he will not allow the House to function.

Violence flares up again in Manipur after a momentary lull

On the other hand, political parties as well as social organizations are strongly opposing this incident on the road. Processions are being taken out. A human chain is being formed. The effigies of the governments are being burnt. Resignation is being sought from the ministers and the Chief Minister. On the other hand, the Manipur government claims that soon the situation will become normal in the state. But, it is being told that after a brief lull, violence erupted again in Manipur.