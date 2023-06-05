Chhattisgarh: Two children brutally thrashed at child adoption center, woman arrested after video goes viral

Chhattisgarh The news of brutal beating of two children in a center of a non-governmental organization (NGO) is coming to the fore in Kanker district. A female employee has been arrested in this case. After the video of beating the children went viral on social media, the district administration had directed to register an FIR against the woman.

District administration took action on NGO

Officials said that the district administration has also suspended the NGO after the news of beating the children. He told that the woman seen in the video has been identified as Seema Dwivedi, Superintendent of the ‘Specialized Adoption Agency’ run by Pratigya Vikas Sanstha.

Action on female employee under the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act 2015

In the report submitted to the Collector, Divya Umesh Mishra, director of the Women and Child Development Department, has said that the complaint (of assault on children) in the Specialized Adoption Agency, Kanker, has been found correct and while registering an FIR against Dwivedi, Juvenile Justice It has been requested to take action under the provisions of the (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015.

female employee accepted her mistake

According to the report, during the inspection on Sunday, Dwivedi accepted that the video is from the same center and it is about a year ago. Officials said that Dwivedi said in his statement that he had beaten up the two girl students of the center because his mental condition was not good then. He also said that despite repeated warnings to a girl child, she used to take chocolates from unknown persons while returning from the Anganwadi centre. Dwived said that he had apologized for his act and since then he has never repeated such an incident.

Video of beating of children went viral

In the purported CCTV footage that has gone viral on social media, a woman is thrashing a girl fiercely and holding her hair and pushing her to the floor. After this he picked up the girl and threw her on the bed and beat her. After this she asks the other girl to lie on the same bed and beats her.