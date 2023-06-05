Chhattisgarh: Two CRPF personnel injured due to IED, airlifted to Raipur

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been injured after being hit by an IED in Naxal-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Police officials informed about this incident today. Police officials said that two CRPF personnel were injured when they were hit by an IED near Tekameta hill under Gangalur police station area of ​​the district. Explaining further, the officials said that in the morning the CRPF team was sent towards Hiroli village on patrol. When the team reached near the hill of Takmeta at around 10:30 am, two CRPF personnel were injured after being hit by the explosive.

Raipur being sent through helicopter



Explaining further, the police officials said that the injured jawans have been referred to Raipur after first aid at the district hospital and they are being sent there via helicopter for better treatment. Explaining further, the officials said that the campaign against Naxalites is going on in the area.

Blast using IED

Let us tell you that this incident happened a month after the Naxalites blew up a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) involved in a convoy carrying security personnel in Aranpur police station area of ​​Dantewada. The blast on 26 April was carried out using an IED containing an estimated 40 kg of explosive material. This was the biggest attack by Maoists on security forces in the state in the last two years.

Joined the force after leaving Naxalism

The area where this blast took place is about 450 km away from the state capital Raipur. The deceased security personnel belonged to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) – an anti-Naxal unit of the state police. Of the 10 personnel who died, 8 were residents of Dantewada district while one each belonged to neighboring Sukma and Bijapur districts. Some of them had joined the force after leaving Naxalism. (with language input)