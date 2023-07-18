Chhattisgarh: Who is Phoolodevi Netam? Will the resignation of this tribal leader in Bastar region affect the Congress

chhattisgarh election Few months are left. Before this, Congress is engaged in strengthening itself in the state. In this sequence, Rajya Sabha member of Congress and senior tribal leader Phulodevi Netam resigned from the post of President of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Mahila Congress on Tuesday. Netam has said that she wants another woman to get the opportunity on this post, so she has resigned from the post. Let us tell you that before the assembly elections to be held in Chhattisgarh, continuous changes are taking place in the ruling party at the level of organization and government. Earlier, State Congress President Mohan Markam had resigned from his post and later took oath as a minister.

What did netam write on his twitter wall

State Mahila Congress President Netam wrote on her Twitter wall on Tuesday that Mahila Congress President Neta D’Souza ji, as a result of your guidance and cooperation of all the sisters of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Mahila Congress, as the President of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Mahila Congress, she has been able to serve for seven years. I have been able to do it with full devotion…. It is a humble request to release me from this responsibility and provide an opportunity to another female partner to work on this post.

What did you say on the question regarding resignation

Tribal leader Phulodevi Netam further wrote on her Twitter wall that as a dedicated worker to strengthen the Congress, I will continue to work like always…Thank you…She also shared the resignation letter written to National Mahila Congress President Neta D’Souza in the tweet. Is. When Netam was asked about her resignation, she said that I have been on this post for the last seven years… I am also a Rajya Sabha member… Now I want other sisters to be given this responsibility. He said that no one forced him to resign. On the question related to contesting the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Netam said that she will follow the instructions of the high command.

Who is Phoolodevi Netam

It is noteworthy that 51-year-old tribal Netam is a resident of Kondagaon district of Bastar region of the state. His name is included in the senior tribal leaders of Chhattisgarh. She has been a member of undivided Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly from 1998 to 2003. He is a Rajya Sabha member from the Congress party since 2020. There are five Rajya Sabha seats from Chhattisgarh, out of which four are held by the Congress and one by the BJP. Before the assembly elections to be held in Chhattisgarh in the last months of this year, rapid changes are being made in the ruling party Congress at the level of organization and government. On Wednesday last week, the Congress had removed state president Mohan Markam and made MP from Bastar region Deepak Baij the president of the state Congress committee. On the second day of this incident, senior tribal leader Premsai Singh Tekam resigned from the post of minister and on Friday, Markam took oath as minister.

Congress performance in Bastar region

Adivasi Netam comes from the Bastar region of the state. Let us know how the Congress is in this area… It is said that the path to power in Chhattisgarh passes through Bastar. Actually, Chhattisgarh is divided into five divisions, one of which is Bastar. On hearing the name of Bastar, the word Naxalite starts echoing in people’s mind. There are 12 assembly seats in Bastar, which is called the Naxal belt, to win which BJP and Congress seem to be putting their full effort. If we look at the 2018 elections, 12 seats in Bastar went to the Congress’s account.

Along with the BJP, the Congress is also claiming to win all the 12 assembly seats in Bastar. Bastar’s leader and state’s Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma has given his response in this context. He has said that the development of Bastar which could not be done in 15 years under the BJP rule, the Congress government has done it in five years and has won the trust of the people. He said that Congress will win all the seats in this division and our party will once again form the government in the state.