Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra with Pahind method

Ahmedabad, 20 June (Hindustan Times). Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday flagged off the traditional 146th Rath Yatra of Ahmedabad on the occasion of Ashadhi Duj. After offering prayers to Lord Jagannath and the chariot in the temple premises in the morning, he left for the Rath Yatra by performing Pahind Vidhi for the second consecutive year. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Industry Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State Mukesh Patel were also present on this occasion. Before this, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah performed the aarti of Lord Jagannath at 4 am.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off the Rath Yatra in the morning by performing Pahind method with a golden broom. He carried out the tradition by cleaning the chariot with a golden broom. Prior to this, while being the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi got the opportunity to perform Pahind Vidhi for the maximum number of times. Maintaining his faith in Lord Jagannath, Prime Minister Modi sent berries, sweets and other fruits for the Lord’s offerings on Monday, a day before.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached Lord Jagannath Temple at Jamalpur in the morning on the occasion of Ashadhi Duj. He performed aarti to the Lord and sent the main chariot from his own temple to the city for discussions. The Chief Minister sent greetings to the residents on the occasion of Ashadhi Duj and Kutchhi New Year. He considered himself fortunate to have got the opportunity to have darshan of God, aarti and departure of Rath Yatra. The Chief Minister said that Gujarat should always move ahead with harmony, unity, peace and prosperity, this is his prayer to Lord Jagannath. Mahant Dilipdas, former Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja, Ellisbridge MLA Amit Thakar, Mayor Kirit Parmar, BJP leaders and office bearers of other organizations were present on the occasion.

Rath Yatra will cover a distance of 18 kilometers

The rath yatra will pass through its traditional 18 kilometer long route. 25,000 soldiers have been deployed for the security of the Rath Yatra. There is tight security arrangement at every step. 18 Gajrajs, 101 trucks, 30 akhadas, 18 bhajan mandalis, 3 bandbajas are accompanying the Rath Yatra. Apart from this, 1000 to 1200 Khalasis are included along with saints and devotees. Prasad of 30,000 kg moong, 500 kg jamun, 500 kg mango, 400 kg cucumber and pomegranate will be distributed on the Rath Yatra route.