‘Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has become the king of corruption’, JP Nadda roared in Chhattisgarh

Assembly elections are going to be held in Chhattisgarh this year. Before this, the round of rallies has started in the state. At a rally in Bilaspur on Friday, BJP President JP Nadda alleged that the Congress government led by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is mired in corruption, this government does not do any work other than corruption. He said that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has become the king of corruption.

Addressing the rally further, BJP President JP Nadda said that to strengthen India, the poor, the underprivileged, the youth, the farmers have to be empowered, this is what the Modi government has done in the last nine years. He said that in the last 9 years, 54,000 kilometers of national highways have been built in the country. And in Chhattisgarh, 1,890 km of national highways have been built in five years. In 70 years, only 74 airports were built in the country, while under the leadership of Modi ji, 74 new airports have been built within just 9 years.

Modi government got 35 lakh gas connections in Chhattisgarh

JP Nadda said that the Modi government has started 23 Vande Bharat trains across the country, including the Bilaspur-Nagpur route. This is not just a train but a dream of a new India. He said that under the Ujjwala scheme, the Modi government got 9 crore 50 lakh gas connections in the country and 35 lakh gas connections in Chhattisgarh. 9 years ago, 43 km of National Highway was constructed in a day, today 200-200 km of road is being built daily.

Modi government is laying 29 kilometer track daily

BJP’s national president said that 9 years ago only 12 kms of railway tracks were laid. Today, the Modi government is laying 29 km of tracks everyday. He said that according to all the international reports, India’s economy is the strongest today, despite the worldwide economic crisis. Modi ji installed 220 crore double dose boosters to the people of the country.