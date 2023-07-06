Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee will have micro surgery tomorrow three member medical board has been formed

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will undergo microsurgery on her left leg in view of the injury. He will probably have a minor operation at SSKM Hospital on Friday. Significantly, the doctors of the hospital are visiting CM’s residence from time to time and treating him. It is worth mentioning that a week ago the CM had suffered injuries during the emergency landing of the helicopter in Siliguri. The ligament of the left knee and hip joint was injured. After this incident, he was brought to the hospital. A three-member medical board was constituted for his treatment. CM did not want to be admitted to the hospital. So he was discharged after investigation. Now his physiotherapy is going on at home.

Doctors keeping a close watch on the physical condition of the Chief Minister

A senior SSKM official said: We are monitoring the physical condition of the chief minister since a week. Micro surgery is required for his injured ligament. This will give them relief from pain. He told that currently physiotherapy is going on. After completion of the course of physiotherapy, his micro surgery will be done. He told that surgery can be done on Friday. During this an injection will be injected. This surgery will be done under the supervision of neurologists, radiologists and senior doctors of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at SSKM Hospital.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee injured her leg and back during the emergency landing of the helicopter

Decision taken to do surgery after MRI report

The official said that it has been decided to do this micro surgery after examining the MRI report last Tuesday and after the initial recovery period. After this surgery, CM will be able to do her regular work easily. The senior official said that there has been a preliminary round of talks with the Chief Minister explaining why the “process” is needed. He told that he has been told that a small incision will be made in microsurgery. An incision will be made to inject the medicine into his injured ligament.

West Bengal Panchayat Elections: Mamata Banerjee furious over the duplicity of opposition parties, targets CPM and Congress )west bengal hospital