Chief Minister Nitish Kumar follows Mamta Banerjee’s path, will not attend NITI Aayog meeting

Patna. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not attend the NITI Aayog meeting to be held in New Delhi on Saturday, May 27. Before the news of not attending the Niti Aayog meeting, he had made public the information about boycotting the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House on Sunday, 28 May. In the proposed Niti Aayog meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already announced that she would not participate in the meeting. At the same time, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also distanced himself from this meeting.

8th Governing Council Meeting

In fact, NITI Aayog will hold its 8th Governing Council meeting on May 27 at the new convention center of Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on the theme ‘Development India @ 2047: Role of Team India’. Eight major topics will be discussed during the day-long meeting. They include Developed India @ 2047, thrust on MSMEs, infrastructure and investment, reducing compliance, women empowerment, health and nutrition, skill and momentum for sector development and social infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting

The meeting will see the participation of chief ministers and lieutenant governors of all states and union territories, Union ministers as ex-officio members, and vice-chairman and members of NITI Aayog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chairman of NITI Aayog will preside over the meeting. As the world’s fifth largest economy and most populous country, India is on its path of economic growth and how it can achieve accelerated growth in the next 25 years. In this context, the meeting of the 8th Governing Council will be to create a roadmap for a developed India by 2047.

