Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan roams around with coconut in his pocket, know why Kamal Nath said this

Madhya Pradesh in this year assembly elections are about to happen. Before this, the round of statements is going on. The Congress leader is constantly attacking the BJP. In this sequence, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has given Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan the idea of ​​”announcement machine”. He said that CM Chouhan carries a coconut with him and breaks it wherever he wants while making an announcement.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said these things while addressing a public meeting in Balaghat. The Congress leader asked farmers to wait for five months to get the “minimum support price (MSP) on paddy”, hinting at the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh due later this year.

Congress upbeat after Karnataka victory

Let us tell you that the Congress is elated with its decisive victory in Karnataka. This is the reason why party leaders are seen intensifying their attacks on the BJP in the electoral region. In Karnataka, Congress has won 135 out of 224 seats and formed the government there on its own.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has turned into an announcement machine

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that after his 18 years of rule, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is announcing schemes and trying to woo different sections. He said that considering that the assembly elections are just five months away, he carries a coconut in his pocket and breaks it where desired (to lay the foundation stone). They have turned into announcement machines.

Madhya Pradesh: ‘100 units electricity waived, 200 units electricity half’, this is the promise of Congress

It is noteworthy that in the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 out of 230 seats. Whereas BJP had won 109 seats. The Congress formed the government under the leadership of Kamal Nath, but in March 2020, after several MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia defected to the BJP, the Congress government fell and the BJP government was re-formed under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.