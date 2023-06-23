Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stresses on one trillion economy, strategy decided with officers

Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has laid emphasis on one trillion economy. An action plan is being prepared in mission mode for one trillion dollar economy. Uttar Pradesh will become a state of one trillion economy in five years. On Friday, in this regard, after holding a meeting with the Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary etc. officers of various departments of the state, it was directed that it is necessary to follow the action plan in a timely manner. On Friday, the Chief Minister was having an in-depth review meeting with officials of various departments related to the state’s income-expenditure and one trillion dollar economy.

Data capturing system has improved a lot in the state

The CM asked the officials to immediately implement the action plan for making UP a one trillion dollar economy. Officers should engage in mission mode. The system of data capturing has been greatly improved in the state, using technology, it should be further strengthened. Along with registration of all construction works to be done in the state, priority should be given to construction on barren land instead of arable land. In the meeting, the Chief Minister has set a time limit of five years to achieve this big goal. The Chief Minister has said that by the year 2027, Uttar Pradesh will become the standard of development policy with one trillion economy.

UP has a base of 96 lakh units of MSME

Instructing the officers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that to make one trillion dollar economy, we have to move fast. More and more technology will have to be used to bring transparency in the system. Any type of pendency will not be tolerated at all. UP has a base of 96 lakh units of MSMEs. To make a one trillion dollar economy, there is a need to plan on a large scale regarding this. Efforts should be made to further improve the ranking of Ease of Doing Business by giving a transparent system to the traders. Make the system so transparent that there should be no fear in the mind of any businessman or entrepreneur doing business in the state and desirous of doing business.