Chief Minister Yogi coined a new definition, Shanti mantras mean making water, earth and space pollution free

world environment day: Along with providing pure drinking water to the people, the gram panchayats of Uttar Pradesh will collect ‘water tax’ to save the environment. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that through the ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme, the work of providing pure drinking water to homes is being done. Gram Panchayats should do the work of management and water conservation of Har Ghar Nal Yojana through user charge. CM Yogi Adityanath was addressing after inaugurating the ‘Race for Life Circular Economy and Local Climate Action’ conference organized on the occasion of World Environment Day on Monday.

The welfare of everything related to the pasture world is necessary

Relating the mantras recited by the sages to the environment, he said that when the Indian sages composed their mantras, at that time they talked about the welfare of everything related to this pasture world, “May there be peace in the water, may there be peace in the earth”. May there be peace in space. In this, peace means that we should free it from pollution. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while emphasizing on public protection, said that pond-pokhara will have to be revived in every gram panchayat. Cover it with tree plantation. Make efforts that dirty water does not go into it, rain water should also be filtered, due to which water conservation and water level will increase in the village. Every village will look green, diseases will not come in the village, there will be no water crisis.

CS said to work on solution for plastic pollution

Chief Secretary Durgashankar Mishra said that PM Modi has resolved that by 2070 India’s carbon emissions should be reduced to zero. For this, work has to be done in the direction of solution for plastic pollution. People have to think that how can we solve the problem of plastic especially single use plastic. The Chief Secretary said that many campaigns have been launched to ban plastic but it cannot be successful without public participation. Ministers, MPs, MLAs and officials of the UP government were present in this program.