Chief of South-Western Air Command Air Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel

Gandhinagar / Ahmedabad, June 19 (Hindustan Times). Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South-Western Air Command (SWAC) of the Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Monday. Air Marshal Tiwari has taken over as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SWAC (SWAC) with effect from May 1 this year. Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Goa are included under SWAC.

Air Marshal Tiwari was serving as the Deputy Chief of Air Staff at HQ IAF before taking over as SWAC. Tiwari, who joined the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in 1986, has a total flying experience of 3600 hours on various types of aircraft of the Air Force. In recognition of his excellent services, he has received the President’s Vayu Sena Medal in the year 2008 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in the year 2022. After taking over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SWAC, Tiwari paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for the readiness shown by the Air Force in helping Gujarat in the recent Biparjoy cyclone disaster. Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister K.K. Kailashnathan also participated.