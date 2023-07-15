Child fell from 18th floor in Greater Noida, son was standing in the balcony calling his mother, died on the spot

Noida: A 12-year-old child has died after falling from the balcony of a society in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. According to the information received, the child was calling his mother standing in the ground area from the balcony. During this he fell down from the 18th floor.

what is the whole matter

Actually the whole matter is related to Ace Divine Society of Bisrakh area of ​​Greater Noida. Where a boy studying in class 7 died after falling from the balcony of the flat built on the 18th floor at around 9 pm on Thursday night. The boy was peeping down from the balcony to call his mother present in the ground area of ​​the residential complex. During this the accident happened.

what the local police told

The local police officer told that the child was alone in the balcony at the time of the incident. His parents were not in the flat. The child’s father had gone out for some work. While the mother had gone downstairs. Meanwhile, the child tried to look down from the balcony of the 18th floor to call his mother and fell. After which he was immediately admitted to the hospital. But the doctors declared him dead.

The child’s family is from Madhya Pradesh

Police said that the child’s family is from Madhya Pradesh. His father works in a private company here. The police have not received any complaint in this matter. There is chaos in the relatives of the deceased.

Child had recently fallen in Noida

Let us tell you that recently a child had fallen from the 8th floor of Hyde Park Society in Noida. where the child had died. It is being told that the name of the child is Akshat. He lived here with his family. Akshat had fallen from the balcony this morning. According to the information received, during this time all the people of the house were sleeping.

The child got up in the morning and took a chair to the balcony and climbed on it and started peeping down from the grill. During this, his balance deteriorated and he fell down. As soon as the child fell down, the first sound came to the security guard and the people living on the first floor. Everyone reached downstairs. So saw the child was suffering with blood. The injured child was taken to the hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead. The family came to know about the fall of the child after half an hour.

