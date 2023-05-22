Child lifter gang busted in Varanasi, one arrested, six in custody

Varanasi : Police has busted an interstate gang that used to kidnap and sell children. The police have arrested a member of the gang. Five children have also been recovered at his instance. Six more members of the gang are being interrogated in custody.

The police claim that the gang that kidnaps and sells children has links with Bihar, Rajasthan and Jharkhand. These people used to sell children to childless couples. In return for this, two to ten lakh rupees were collected.

Police was searching after the child was stolen in the city

In fact, on the night of May 14, a four-year-old child was kidnapped from between Sanjay Kumar and his wife Manvi, who were sleeping on the roadside at Ravindrapuri in Bhelupur police station area. When the police started investigation after registering a case, shocking facts came to the fore. Investigation of 100 cc footage revealed that the people who came from the car picked up the child. The kidnappers were also identified, then police teams were formed and sent to different states.

At the same time, police arrested Santosh Gupta, a member of the inter-state gang and resident of Sinduria Pokhari Shivdaspur Varanasi, during the raid in Varanasi. Surveillance was resorted to in the arrest. Bhelupur police arrested the accused Santosh and interrogated him. Based on the information received in the interrogation, the police are raiding Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand in search of other members of his gang. So far six members of the gang have been detained.

Children were sold in several states after being stolen

Santosh told the police that in the recent past, his gang had abducted a four-year-old child from the roadside at Ramchandra Shukla Chauraha in Banaras, a two-year-old child from the roadside at Nadesar, a five-month-old girl from a house at Nagwan and a house at Chowkaghat. A little girl was kidnapped from

Apart from this, a child was abducted from under the overbridge at Alopibagh in Prayagraj and a boy and a girl from near Vindhyachal station in Mirzapur. In police interrogation, Santosh told that two of the abducted children were sold by his gang to Manish Jain, Paras, Ghanshyam and Jagdeep Baranwal in Jaipur. The other five children have been handed over to the Jharkhand gang.

