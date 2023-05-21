Child marriage: 12 year old minor was going to become the bride of 45 year old groom, innocent saved from becoming such a girl bride

Palamu, Saikat Chatterjee. With the help of Palamu Police and Child Line, an innocent girl was saved from becoming a girl bride. After getting the information, when the police team reached the wedding venue with the Child Line people, they were surprised to see the 12-year-old bride and the 45-year-old groom. The minor has been sent to a shelter home, while legal action is being taken against the groom and his family.

The groom was from Patan, while the bride was from Medininagar

The 45-year-old groom Rajesh Kumar Pandey is a resident of Patan in Palamu district, while the 12-year-old bride is from Medininagar. She is a student of fourth class. She said that she wants to study. When the police and child line team reached the marriage hall after getting the information about the child marriage, the family members of the bride and groom got entangled with them. He also had a clash with the police. Later, seeing the strict attitude of the police, the girl’s birth certificate was shown, in which her age was recorded as 12 years. The police brought the minor and her family members to the police station, where the minor was handed over to the CWC. Counseling was done for the family members of the bride. Police and child line officials are also questioning the groom’s family members.

Jharkhand: PLFI supremo Dinesh Gop used to speak, three layer was security, came in trouble

35 percent of marriages in Palamu are under child marriage

Child Line officials told that many of the marriages that take place in Palamu come under the ambit of child marriage. This figure is shocking, especially in rural areas. Talking about Palamu, about 35 percent of the marriages here come under the ambit of child marriage. Awareness is necessary for this. In the last two months, Child Line has stopped eight child marriages in Palamu.

MP Sanjay Seth lashed out at Hemant Soren government for power-water crisis, warned of agitation

Boys are also married at an early age

According to Child Line officials, not only girls get married at a young age in Palamu, but boys are also married here at a young age. According to the records, two days ago, on the basis of secret information, Child Line and the police team raided and stopped a mismatch marriage. The groom was 16 years old, while the bride was 20 years old.