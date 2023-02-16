HomeNewsChild rescued from rubble...

Child rescued from rubble in Turkey 260 hours after quake

By News Desk
Child rescued from rubble in Turkey 260 hours after quake

February 17, 2023, 01:17 – BLiTZ – News According to the TRT Haber channel, in the Turkish province of Hatay, rescuers managed to save a child from the rubble of a destroyed building 260 hours after the earthquake.

The following information is given: “260th hour … The child was pulled alive from the rubble in Khatai.”

Earlier it became known that an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred in the south-east of Turkey in the region of Hatay province. This is reported by the Office of Emergency Situations in the country.

According to the ministry, the earthquake center lay at a depth of about 10 kilometers in the Mediterranean Sea, it was at a distance of about 5 kilometers from the Turkish coast, in the region of Hatay province. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

A day earlier, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the death toll from two February 6 earthquakes in southeastern Turkey was 35,418.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

Erdogan called the scale and destructiveness of the earthquakes in Kahramanmaras an exceptional natural phenomenon. According to the President of Turkey, the search and rescue operation after the earthquake will continue until the last survivor is rescued.

More than 8,000 people were pulled alive from the rubble as a result of earthquakes. Moreover, the President of Turkey noted, a significant part of the 81,000 victims have already been discharged from hospitals.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Previous article
The State Duma discussed the deprivation of relocators opposing the Russian Federation of income from their copyrights

More from Author

News

The State Duma discussed the deprivation of relocators opposing the Russian Federation of income from their copyrights

An expert group in the State Duma to assess proposals for...
News Desk -
News

In India, a man drank half a liter of alcohol in 10 minutes and died – DOS

February 17, 2023, 00:43 - BLiTZ - News A resident of...
News Desk -
News

Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 38,000 – DOS

February 17, 2023, 00:45 - BLiTZ - News The Disaster Management...
News Desk -
News

In Germany, they could not indicate the deadline for the completion of investigations on the joint venture

Germany continues its investigation into the explosions at Nord Stream and...
News Desk -

- A word from our sponsors -

Read Now

The State Duma discussed the deprivation of relocators opposing the Russian Federation of income from their copyrights

An expert group in the State Duma to assess proposals for penalties for Russians who have gone abroad who oppose their country discussed at the first meeting the possibility of “cutting off” them from making money on their books, films and other intellectual property. This was...

In India, a man drank half a liter of alcohol in 10 minutes and died – DOS

February 17, 2023, 00:43 - BLiTZ - News A resident of the city of Agra in India, Jai Singh, on a bet, drank half a liter of alcohol in 10 minutes and died. This is reported by The Times of India. Two companions, Bhol and Keshav, suggested...

Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 38,000 – DOS

February 17, 2023, 00:45 - BLiTZ - News The Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) has shared data that the death toll from large-scale earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 38,044. The following information is given: "According to the latest data, the death toll has risen to 38,044." Earlier it became...

In Germany, they could not indicate the deadline for the completion of investigations on the joint venture

Germany continues its investigation into the explosions at Nord Stream and cannot make predictions about the timing of its completion, Izvestia was told in the country's Prosecutor General's Office. “In response to your request, I can only inform you that the investigation is ongoing. Since it is...

Poisoned food sets in Rostov-on-Don told about what happened

On February 16, victims of poisoning with “proper nutrition” kits in Rostov-on-Don told Izvestia about what had happened. As the victim Irina stated, she and a young man were hospitalized in an almost unconscious state with vomiting, diarrhea and terrible pains in the stomach and intestines. At...

Doctors Diagnose Frontotemporal Dementia in Bruce Willis

Doctors diagnosed frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in Bruce Willis. On Thursday, February 16, the TV channel reports CNN with reference to a statement from the actor's family. Relatives of Willis noted that it was a relief for them to learn the final diagnosis, despite the fact that the...

Podolyak told how the end of the conflict with Russia could look like – News

February 17, 2023, 00:11 - BLiTZ - News The Kiev regime intends to build a new security format, as well as organize a new political and cultural space after the end of the confrontation with the Russian Federation. This common format for the European region will...

Ryabkov announced the unrestrained escalation in Ukraine by the United States

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on February 16 that in Ukraine there is currently an unbridled escalation from Washington and other capitals. He said this on air. Channel One. “We see what is happening now in Ukraine as a rampant escalation, rampant rate hikes from...

Prank is not joy: who is behind the sabotage of teenagers on the railways

At least 11 people, 10 of them teenagers, have recently been detained in different regions of the country for destroying property on the railway. The cases of most of them are qualified under a particularly serious article - "Sabotage". According to it, even minors face...

From gas to eye: is there any chance for an international investigation into the explosions of the joint venture

Germany continues its investigation into the explosions at Nord Stream and cannot make predictions about the timing of its completion, Izvestia was told in the country's Prosecutor General's Office. Despite this, the opposition in the Bundestag will demand the creation of a special commission to study...

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits southeast Turkey

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 occurred near the province of Hatay in southeastern Turkey. About this on Thursday, February 16, reported Turkish Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). It is noted that the focus of tremors lay in the Mediterranean Sea at a depth of 9.2 km....

Maslenitsa 2023: What to give for the holiday

February 16, 2023, 23:34 - BLiTZ - News Maslenitsa is an original Russian holiday, which is known for its traditions and rituals. Its essence is a farewell to winter and a transition to early spring. Much is changing in today's world, but people's love for...

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: