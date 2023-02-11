“Children can be hit”: the parking of a kindergarten in Chelny has turned into a passage for trucks

A parking lot near a kindergarten in Naberezhnye Chelny has turned into a busy roadway. Near the pre-school institution “Kaleidoscope” heavy trucks now ply, which need to deliver building materials for the construction of the school.

“Unloading children under the wheels of cars, I think this is not very good. And I also wanted to note that KamAZ trucks come here with soil, with soil from all over the city.

“Cranes, KamAZ trucks drive along the road, in the parking lot, where we bring children to kindergarten. This causes a lot of inconvenience. Firstly, children go to kindergarten from the age of one. It is clear that at the age of one year the child cannot be explained that it is impossible to run out. Of course, we keep them, but there are a lot of large families, ”the parents shared.

Special equipment goes to the construction site. Literally a few steps from the kindergarten, a school is being built. According to the parents of the kids, they understand that the object is socially significant, but the kindergarten has the same status. Why they should risk the health and lives of children, Chelny residents do not understand.

“We want to make another road around. Anything can happen: children can be hit. Anything. Why are KamAZ trucks needed on the playground? Dirt, everything goes to the kindergarten,” adds a local resident.

