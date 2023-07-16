Children falling prey to chicken pox and measles in Ranchi, doctors advised to be careful

These days chicken pox and measles are spreading rapidly in the capital. Teenagers and children are falling prey to it. First of all there is fever. After this, big or small pimples are coming out in the body. Then there is the problem of itching and burning. Many children are also having the problem of vomiting and diarrhoea. Parents are reaching the hospital with sick children. This problem is caused due to viral infection. That’s why doctors are advising other family members to stay away from the infected. At the same time, homeopathy doctor Dr. US Verma told that due to change in weather, such problems start happening. In this, pimples come out in the body. It is an effective medicine in homeopathy. Giving a dose of three to four days gives relief.

children have been vaccinated

Rubella vaccination campaign has been started by the health department to protect children from diseases like measles or measles. Rubella vaccine has been given to children up to five years of age under this campaign in all the districts of the state.

Adolescents and children suffering from chicken pox and measles are being counselled. Medicines are being given on the basis of symptoms. For the last few days, the number of patients with this problem has increased.

Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Pediatrician

Here, a 20-bed trauma wing will start in RIMS for serious accident patients from Monday. It has been installed on the first floor of the trauma center. There is also an operation theatre, so that immediate surgery can be done for the injured patients if needed. A separate team of doctors has been formed for the trauma wing, which will include specialist doctors from the departments of orthopedics, neurosurgery, surgery and critical care. This will be known as the Response Team. RIMS Director Dr. Rajeev Kumar Gupta told that at present some serious patients are being admitted and treated in the trauma wing, but the operation of all 20 beds will be started from Monday. After admitting some patients, it is being seen what problems can arise.

Traffic will be smooth with a dozen new roads in Ranchi, the department has prepared a plan