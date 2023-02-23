Children from Donetsk congratulated the military on Defender of the Fatherland Day

The children of one of the schools in Donetsk congratulated the military on the Defender of the Fatherland Day by sending letters to the servicemen. The military received congratulations from schoolchildren on February 23, Izvestia showed footage of a conversation with children.

As follows from the frames, students of different classes write congratulations on their own. They diligently color their letters to please the fighters.

According to third-grader Timofey, this is not the first time he writes letters to the front. This time, in his message, the child congratulated the military on the holiday and wished them victory.

“I wrote letters to the military many times … Dear defenders, I congratulate everyone on February 23 and I wish you all returned uninjured,” he said in an interview with reporters.

The boy also wished that Russia would not suffer, as this is his beloved country.

Timofey’s classmate Sergei said that his father was fighting near Ugledar, where fierce battles were taking place. The boy said that his father went to the front as a volunteer.

“Dad, I wish you good luck and a speedy return home. Come home soon, safe and sound. I look forward to you and love you,” said the boy.

Dozens of messages with the warmest wishes were folded into triangles by the children and handed over personally to the military, who will hand over the letters to their colleagues on the front line.

Earlier, Izvestia was told that every Russian can congratulate the Russian military participating in the special operation on Defender of the Fatherland Day. This opportunity was provided to citizens by the Ministry of Defense together with the Ministry of Education. The departments organized the “Letter to a Soldier” action.

Another way to congratulate the defenders on February 23 is to transfer funds to support the military. The collection was opened by the “People’s Front”, it will continue until February 21, 2023. Read more about how to take part in the campaign in a separate article by Izvestia.