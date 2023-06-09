Children in trouble due to Balasore train accident: School being demolished, in which bodies of passengers were kept

Odisha Train Accident: After the Balasore train accident in Odisha, the building of Bahanaga school, in which the dead bodies of the people killed in the accident were preserved, is being demolished. School teachers say that the bodies of those killed in the accident were kept in the school premises due to which children are not coming to school. Parents and children say that dead bodies were kept there, we will not go there.

New building will be built in 4 to 5 monthsThe teacher of the school told that the District Magistrate had visited the school yesterday i.e. on Thursday. He said that all this is a superstition. The rooms in which the dead bodies were kept will be demolished and a new building will be constructed in 4 to 5 months. Till then temporary arrangements will be made to teach the children.

