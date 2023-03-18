Children of Russians born abroad shall get Russian citizenship

The Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Tatyana Moskalkova, submitted amendments to the law “On Citizenship” to the State Duma, which proposes to give the child citizenship of the Russian Federation, regardless of the place of birth of the child.

“A child acquires citizenship of the Russian Federation by birth if on the child’s birthday: 3. One of his parents has citizenship of the Russian Federation, and the other parent is a foreign citizen (regardless of place of birth),” the agency cites the text of the document ‘RIA News’.

According to the version of the bill, which was adopted in the first reading, such a child can receive citizenship if he was born in the Russian Federation.

The amendments also provide for the abolition of the need to provide a written and notarized consent of the second foreign parent for the child to obtain Russian citizenship if one of the parents already has Russian citizenship or is acquiring it.

As noted in the explanatory note, in the event of a conflict in families, the requirement for the mandatory consent of a foreign parent can become an insurmountable obstacle to obtaining Russian citizenship for a child.

Earlier, on March 20, the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs told Izvestia that the presidential bill “On Citizenship”, which provides for a simplified receipt of a Russian passport for more than 20 categories of persons, will be considered in the second reading at the end of March or during April.