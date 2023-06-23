Children’s Literature Award of Sahitya Akademi to Suryanath Singh, see full list here

Sahitya Akademi has announced the Bal Sahitya Puraskar and Yuva Puraskar for 2023. Suryanath Singh’s book ‘Kautuk App’ has been selected for the Children’s Literature Award in Hindi. At the same time, Atul Kumar Rai’s novel ‘Chandpur Ki Chanda’ has been selected for the Youth Award for Hindi. The Academy said in a statement that the list was released on Thursday in the meeting of the Executive Board of the Academy under the chairmanship of Sahitya Akademi President Madhav Kaushik, which includes 22 child litterateur and 20 youth litterateur awards.

The Sahitya Akademi said it would announce the Yuva Puraskar for Manipuri, Maithili and Sanskrit and the Bal Sahitya Puraskar for Manipuri later. While Yuva Puraskar for Oriya and Bal Sahitya Puraskar for Kashmiri language have not been conferred. After the announcement of the award, Suryanath Singh said, the book ‘Koutuk App’ develops technical and scientific intelligence in teenagers along with entertaining them.

Sudha Murthy’s book ‘Grandparents Bag of Stories’ for children’s literature in English, Gurmeet Kadialvi’s book ‘Sachi di Kahani’ for Punjabi and self for Urdu. Matin Achalpuri’s book ‘Mamta Ki Dor’ has been selected. Other winners of the Children’s Literature Award are Rothindranath Goswami (Assamese), Shyamalkanti Das (Bengali), Pratima Nandi Narzari (Bodo), Balwan Singh Jamoria (Dogri), Rakshaban Prahladrao Dave (Gujarati), Vijayashree Haladi (Kannada), Tukaram Ram Shet. (Konkani), Akshay Anand ‘Sunny’ (Maithili), Priya AS (Malayalam), Eknath Awhad (Marathi). Madhusudan Bisht (Nepali), Jugal Kishore Sarangi (Oriya), Kiran Badal (Rajasthani), Radhavallabh Tripathi (Sanskrit), Mansingh Majhi (Santali), Dholan Rahi (Sindhi), Udayashankar (Tamil) and DK Chaduvula Babu (Telugu) Children’s Literature There are ten remaining prize winners.

The 18 other winners of the youth award are Jintu Geetharth (Assamese), Hameeruddin Midya (Bengali), Mainaoshree Daimari (Bodo), Sagar Shah (Gujarati), Manjunayak Challur (Kannada), Nighat Nasreen (Kashmiri), Tanvi Kamat Bambolkar (Konkani). , Ganesh Puthu (Malayalam), Vishakha Vishwanath (Marathi), Naina Adhikari (Nepali), Sandeep (Punjabi), Devilal Mahiya (Rajasthani), Bapi Tudu (Santali), Monica J Panjwani (Sindhi), Ram Thangam (Tamil), Johnny Takkedasila (Telugu), Dhiraj Bismil (Dogri) and Tauseef Barelvi (Urdu). The winners of both the awards will be presented with an engraved copper plaque and an honorarium of Rs 50,000 each at a function to be held later.