China announces its readiness to provide a platform for negotiations on Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that all efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis peacefully should be encouraged and supported. So at a briefing on Friday, he answered the question about Beijing’s readiness to provide a platform for negotiations on Ukraine.

Wang Wenbin also stressed that China will continue to work with the international community on the basis of the Chinese document on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis in order to play a constructive role.

Earlier in the day, China published document with a position on the political settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

It follows from the document that China calls for respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the rejection of the Cold War mentality, peace negotiations, the protection of civilians and prisoners of war, support for the safety of nuclear power plants, reducing strategic risks, guaranteeing the export of grain, ending unilateral sanctions, stability of production and supply chains and post-war reconstruction.

On the eve of February 23, Chinese Deputy Representative to the UN Dai Bing announced the publication of a relevant document, calling it the goal of continuing a constructive role in resolving the crisis and achieving peace. According to him, China believes that the solution to the Ukrainian crisis is possible through political means.

A day earlier, on February 22, Wang Yi, head of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader said that diplomatic relations between Russia and China are developing according to plan. Wang Yi, in turn, noted that China is ready to deepen political mutual trust and strategic cooperation with the Russian side, as well as comprehensively expand practical cooperation to promote the development of the whole world.

Wang Yi visited the Russian capital on February 21 to, among other things, present the Chinese plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. He also held talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov pointed to the readiness of the Russian Federation and China to act in defense of each other’s interests. Wang Yi, in turn, drew attention to the fact that Beijing and Moscow, despite the volatility of the international situation, remain strategically determined and move firmly in line with the formation of a multipolar world.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.