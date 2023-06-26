China built solar and hydroelectric project near LAC, India increased strength

New Delhi : India’s neighboring country China is not desisting from its antics and manoeuvres. Despite the ongoing border dispute with India, China has built solar and hydropower projects in eastern Ladakh to increase its military activities near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). On June 15, 2020, military activities between India and China have come to a standstill after the violent clash between Chinese soldiers and Indian Army personnel. Several rounds of talks have also taken place at the military officer level to resolve the border dispute between the two countries. Despite this, China, sitting in ambush on India’s north and north-eastern borders, is not hesitating to play its expansionist deadly move.

China unilaterally changed the status quo on LAC

Due to unilateral change of status quo by China on the Line of Actual Control, the military standoff between the two countries is going on for more than three years with India. It is being told in media reports that China has built solar and hydroelectric projects to increase its military activities near the Line of Actual Control.

A large number of soldiers are deployed on the border

According to the news coming in the media quoting sources, after the deployment of a large number of troops on the Line of Actual Control from China during the year 2020-21, it had to face many difficulties. Among these, the biggest challenge was being presented regarding energy. To end this, he has built solar and hydroelectric projects near the Line of Actual Control to meet his energy needs.

Power consumption increased at Chinese military bases

It is being told that to meet the needs of electricity at military bases, China has constructed power projects. Thousands of Chinese soldiers deployed along the Line of Actual Control are facing problems like electricity. Due to lack of electricity, Chinese soldiers have to face a lot of trouble in the winter season. It is also being told that the electricity consumption of the troops has increased significantly in the forward areas where China has deployed its troops adjacent to the Line of Actual Control.

China built a village near LAC

News agency ANI has reported quoting Indian security forces that after the violent clash with Indian soldiers on 15 June 2020, the Chinese army has drastically increased the number of its troops along the Line of Actual Control. Security forces said that since June 2020, China has deployed more than 50,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control and is considering increasing the number of troops further. For this, it has also completed large scale infrastructure development projects in the region. He told that along with building houses for its soldiers near the Line of Actual Control, China has settled the entire village.

India also increased its strength

Sources told that preparations are being made to give a befitting reply to China from the Indian side as well. He told that India has also increased its strength to counter China. In eastern Ladakh, India has deployed more troops than the number of troops deployed by China near the Line of Control. He told that the Indian Army has once again focused on the northern border. It is being told that the Indian Army has increased its strength with the deployment of troops on two fronts adjacent to the Line of Actual Control. For this, basic infrastructure is being developed on both these fronts.