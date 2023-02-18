China called negotiations between Russia and the United States a condition for a settlement in Ukraine

Director of the European Department of the China Institute of International Studies Cui Hongjian said that the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis requires not only the restoration of dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, but also negotiations between Russia and the United States, as well as other NATO countries. His words on February 17 are quoted by a Chinese newspaper Global Times.

“Resolving only the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine cannot be considered a fundamental solution. Even if the two sides manage to agree on a ceasefire, friction may suddenly escalate again in the future,” Hongjian said.

According to him, China is convinced that armed conflicts cannot be completely resolved by force alone. Russia and Ukraine should maintain a direct dialogue without the interference of any third parties, Hongjian stressed.

In addition, China, taking part in the Munich Security Conference in Germany, “will help Europe to think about the complexity of geopolitics, and not just divide countries into white and black, into friends and enemies.”

Earlier in the day, China’s permanent representative to the UN Zhang Jun, speaking at a meeting of the organization’s Security Council on the anniversary of the Minsk agreements, said that China called on Russia and Ukraine to cease fire and start peace talks as soon as possible.

In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on China’s call to sit down at the negotiating table. According to her, Russia did not refuse the proposal for a peaceful dialogue. However, U.S.-led Kyiv banned negotiations with Russia in September 2022 by law.

On January 13, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, pointed to Russia’s readiness to complete the NVO if its goals are achieved through negotiations. Otherwise, he said, the tasks will be carried out by military means.

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Vershinin said on February 11 that Russia is ready for negotiations with Ukraine, but without preconditions and only on the basis of the existing reality.

In turn, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on February 6 that Western countries are not interested in peace in Ukraine. According to him, the West continues to push back the prospects for peace with the supply of weapons.

Prior to that, on February 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov indicated that world leaders are not trying to convince Ukraine to return to peace talks.

The last face-to-face round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine took place on March 29, 2022 in Turkey. In October of the same year, Kyiv officially renounced contacts with Moscow. Then the President of the country Vladimir Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of holding negotiations while Vladimir Putin is the President of the Russian Federation.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

