For China, the priority in the situation around Ukraine is a ceasefire and hostilities. This was announced on February 23 by Chinese Deputy Representative to the UN Dai Bing at a special session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine.

“The priority is to promote a ceasefire and a cessation of hostilities. The further the cruelty is manifested, the greater the human suffering will be,” said the Chinese envoy to the UN.

According to him, Beijing calls on the parties to the conflict to refrain from hostilities.

China believes that a solution to the Ukrainian crisis is possible through political means.

“China will soon present a document with positions on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. We are presenting him with the goal of continuing to play a constructive role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis and achieving peace,” the senior diplomat added.

Earlier on Thursday, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said that the leader of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping was preparing to make a statement on the conflict in Ukraine. He advised listening to the words of the head of the PRC, as it would be “a serious voice in the name of peace in the region.”

Prior to that, on February 21, Andrey Klimov, head of the Federation Council commission for the protection of state sovereignty of the Russian Federation, in an interview with Izvestia, assessed the likelihood of China’s participation in resolving the Ukrainian crisis. According to him, the PRC acts in the negotiations as a sovereign state, and not as a representative of the anti-Russian coalition.

On the same day, Wang Yi, head of the office of the foreign affairs commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, visited the Russian capital to present, among other things, the Chinese plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. He held talks with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev.

After the meeting, Wang Yi pointed to the strength of Sino-Russian relations, describing them as solid as a rock.