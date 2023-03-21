China calls ICC warrant for Putin’s arrest useless

March 21 - BLiTZ. Retired Chinese colonel Zhou Bo commented on the issuance of an ICC warrant for the arrest of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He considers what happened to be absurd. According to Zhou Bo, the only meaning in this decision lies only in its symbolic meaning, but issuing a warrant can only anger Putin, making him less accommodating.

“The International Criminal Court has jurisdiction only in those countries that have signed the Rome Statute. But Russia did not sign it. China, India and the United States did not sign it either,” Zhou Bo explained.

That is why this order will not only not be executed, but even taken seriously by no one. The ICC protocols are very local.