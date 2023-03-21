China calls Joe Biden’s COVID-19 law political manipulation

March 21 - BLiTZ. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spoke about the law on COVID-19, which was signed the day before by American leader Joe Biden. This is reported <a rel="nofollow noopener" class="rgzardw" href="http://reuters.com/" target="_blank">Reuters</a>.

Recall that last Monday, March 20, the President of the United States of America signed a law according to which US intelligence must declassify its data on the origin of the COVID-19 virus.

The official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, during a conversation with reporters, called this law a pure manipulation on the part of the States. In addition, Washington, according to the representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, greatly distorts the facts.

“China urges the US to immediately stop political manipulation,” Wang Wenbin said.

