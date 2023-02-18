China calls US decision to shoot down balloon with rockets absurd – News

February 18, 2023, 15:35 – BLiTZ – News

Beijing appealed to Washington with a request to calmly resolve the issue with the balloon in American airspace, but the United States shot it down with missiles from a fighter. Such a decision testifies to the real hysteria of the country’s leadership and is absurd in itself. This was announced by the head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, Wang Yi, at the Munich Security Conference.

He stressed that the fact that the balloon was a civilian object, which accidentally deviated from the chosen course due to the wind, was reported to the American side. “Unfortunately, the US ignored these facts and used advanced fighters to shoot down the balloon with missiles. I would say that this is absurd and hysterical,” Wang Yi emphasized.

According to Beijing, such a response to what happened is “a 100% abuse of power and a violation of normal international practice.”

He also remarked that there were hundreds of balloons flying all over the world, so why shouldn’t America shoot them all down? The politician urged Washington not to do such rash things in the hope of diverting attention from its internal problems.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called on Nuland to “deal with white balloons and UFOs” after talking about attacks on Crimea. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.