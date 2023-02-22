China captures European energy – News

February 22, 2023, 09:04 – BLiTZ – News

The European Union declares that it is no longer dependent on gas supplies from Russia and intends to completely abandon hydrocarbons by 2027, relying on renewable energy sources, mainly solar.

However, at the moment, more than 80% of the solar battery market is controlled by Chinese manufacturers, which causes concern among European politicians.

Chinese enterprises receive significant support from the state, which allows them to pursue an aggressive policy of dumping.

Most components for assembling solar panels are also made in China, making the EU highly dependent on China. European companies such as Enel are looking to expand their solar panel production, but they need components that are often only made in China.

As a result, the task of expanding the production of solar panels becomes much more difficult.

Europe is aware of the state of affairs.

Enel is trying to find partners in Europe and North America. Brussels intends to subsidize the construction of new factories and the expansion of existing ones. But there is no need to talk about energy independence.

China, on the other hand, has all the tools so as not to lose its piece of the pie. In particular, Beijing may limit the export of equipment for the production of silicon ingots and wafers – components of solar cells. This will greatly complicate the lives of Western countries.

On the other hand, the United States is also advancing: in accordance with the law to reduce inflation, the authorities have offered companies huge subsidies for solar energy and green technologies. Europe cannot afford such generosity yet.

