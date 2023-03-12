China elects Defense Minister Li Shangfu

Deputies of the National People’s Congress (NPC) voted to approve 65-year-old General Li Shangfu as Minister of Defense of the People’s Republic of China. On Sunday, March 12, reports Xinhua.

During the current session, he was included in the updated composition of the country’s highest state military bodies – the Central Military Council of the People’s Republic of China.

In September 2018, the United States imposed sanctions on Li Shangfu and the weapons department of the Joint Headquarters of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China, which he headed. The reason for this was the acquisition by China of 10 Sukhoi fighter jets (Su-35) and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in December 2017. Thus, China became the first country against which Washington took measures for cooperation with Russia.

On March 10, deputies of the National People’s Congress (NPC) re-elected the President of China. Xi Jinping became the third time. He became the first chairman in the history of the People’s Republic of China to be elected for a third term.

On the same day, Zhao Leji took over as chairman of the NPC Standing Committee. His candidacy was supported by all 2,952 members of parliament who took part in the vote.

He succeeded 72-year-old Li Zhanshu, who has held this position since March 2018.