The Chinese side wants to increase humanitarian cooperation with Russia in the field of tourism and culture. This was stated by Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui on Thursday, February 16, during a meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions of the Eurasian states following the results of the Eurasian Dialogue organized by the Russian parliament.

“We are ready to borrow more Russian films, translate more literary works into Russian and Chinese. We really lack Russian literature,” the diplomat said.

He added that more and more students from China choose to study in Russia. So, more than 5 thousand Chinese students study at Moscow State University, reports R.T.

He also proposed to intensify not only bilateral, but also multilateral cooperation on the SCO, BRICS platform.

On the same day, Chinese Consul General in Vladivostok Piao Yangfan said that Chinese investment in the Russian Far East amounted to more than $13 billion last year. NSN.

Earlier, on February 3, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that China intends to continue developing bilateral relations with Russia to achieve common regional and international goals.

Representatives of the two countries noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chairman of the Chinese People’s Party Xi Jinping managed to maintain Russian-Chinese relations at a high level “even in the new era.”

The Russian side, in turn, confirmed its mutual intentions to continue to effectively interact with China. The parties also discussed a number of international and regional issues that are of interest to Moscow and Beijing.

Earlier, on February 2, during a meeting with Zhaoxu, Lavrov noted the high level of relations between China and Russia. In particular, he drew attention to the coordination of countries’ actions within the framework of the UN, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other international organizations. During the meeting, the parties called for the restoration of tourism, as well as face-to-face contacts, human and humanitarian exchanges between countries in the context of lifting quarantine restrictions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

