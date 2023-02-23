February 23, 2023, 09:46 – BLiTZ – News

China has proposed a peace plan to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, since the West cannot act as a mediator, but only aggravates the situation. MK writes about it.

Chinese analysts said Beijing is making every effort to mediate, but the success of the peace plan depends on both sides of the conflict. Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi met with Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, to discuss issues related to Ukraine.

Beijing is ready to maintain a steady momentum for the development of a new model of relations with Russia and counts on the success of the peace plan. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that “the key points of the peace plan” proposed by China will be studied by the Ukrainian side.

Chinese analysts stressed that the efforts made by Western leaders to mediate the conflict have failed and the world needs a new plan, and China is taking responsibility for it.

A visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected in the coming months, though no exact date has been announced. It is reported by The Guardian.

During the visit, Wang Yi said in Moscow that a crisis always presents an opportunity, and Sino-Russian relations have never been dictated by third parties. Both leaders stressed the importance of multipolar approaches to international affairs.

On Tuesday, China released a government document outlining the principles of Beijing’s global security policy. The document clearly states that the use of sanctions as a means of resolving disputes is categorically rejected.

Xi Jinping is expected to deliver a peaceful speech on the anniversary of the start of the conflict, which may be based on the ideas outlined in the global security initiative, reports The Guardian.

Rosemary Foote, professor of international relations at Oxford University, notes that Wang’s visit to Moscow was aimed at promoting the idea of ​​a peaceful settlement. The Chinese leadership emphasizes the importance of stability in international affairs, both as an ideology and as a means to achieve their economic goals.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.