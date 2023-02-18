China is interested in increasing the number of flights to Russia – DOS

February 18, 2023, 05:24 – BLiTZ – News

Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui announced Beijing’s interest in increasing the number of flights to Russia.

He noted that regular and charter flights could be operated by Chinese companies.

“We need to restore those flights that flew before the pandemic. Now we need to make more regular and charter flights. We welcome Russians in China. <…> This is what we proposed (increase the number of flights. – Ed.), since on your part many aircraft have dual registration, ”RIA Novosti quotes him as saying.

Earlier it became known that in the midst of the confrontation between the Russian Federation and the collective West, Chinese leader Xi Jinping “threw a lifeline” to his counterpart from Russia Vladimir Putin, RealClearDefense writes.

American analysts came to the conclusion that Western countries failed to implement their plans, which were supposed to bring the Russian economy into decline and isolate Moscow in the international arena.

Thus, after the start of Russia's military special operation in Ukraine and the West's sanctions pressure on Moscow, China gladly began to import Russian energy resources, which the European Union and the United States refused. As a result, the Chinese market has taken one of the main positions in the sale of hydrocarbons from Russia.